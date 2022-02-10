Hospital launches competition to name its new children’s unit

Croydon’s youngsters are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to name the local hospital’s new, state-of-the-art children’s care unit.

The unit, at Mayday Hospital, is due to open in May.

It will include medical wards, a surgical ward and a short stay unit for young people who need to be admitted to hospital, as well as providing improved facilities for patients and visitors, such as family spaces and relaxation rooms.

It will also include a critical care unit and children’s cancer unit, allowing the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust to provide care closer to home for even more of the borough’s sickest children.

The children’s cancer unit is being supported by Chartwell Cancer Trust, who have raised more than £750,00 towards the new facility.

The winner of the competition will see their entry brought to life, with the chosen name and logo installed within the unit and unveiled at an opening ceremony in the Summer.

To enter, children aged between five and 15 years old should submit:

Their suggested name for the children’s unit. Previously children’s wards at Mayday have been named “Dolphin” and “Rupert Bear”. “So feel free use creativity,” says the Trust.

A colour drawing, painting or design of their logo on a sheet of white A4 paper or equivalent

A short sentence explaining why they have suggested this name and logo – does it remind you of Croydon as a town, or is it something that would make you feel happy if you were in hospital?

A completed entry form with your name, age and contact details of your parent or guardian, as well as your school.

“The construction of our new children’s unit is progressing and we’re all very excited for our opening day. With walls up and floors down, one of the only things we are missing now is a name,” said the Trust’s chief nurse, Elaine Clancy.

“Croydon children have been at the heart of this project since the very beginning, helping us to design and create a space that makes our young patients feel as safe and as comfortable as possible. Now we want local youngsters to help us name the unit and design a logo, to help our patients and their families find it quickly and easily.”

Sarah Maclaggan, the head of children’s nursing, said, “We want people to think of some names that perhaps reflect our place within the capital, local landmarks or inspiring local people, as well as the things that bring them joy.

“We’re so excited to see the creativity across Croydon and can’t wait to choose our talented winner!”

Further information, including an entry pack and details of how to submit your competition artwork can be found at www.croydonhealthservices.nhs.uk/childrens-competition

Entries can also be submitted to: Communications Team, Croydon University Hospital, 530 London Road, Croydon, CR7 7YE.

