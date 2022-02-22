Sutton mental health café gets £10,000 boost from Barratt

House-builders Barratt London have donated £10,000 to the Sutton Mental Health Foundation, based just a few miles away from its New Mill Quarter development on Hackbridge Road.

The donation will allow the charity to further develop its Crisis Café, a new out-of-hours service for people suffering from mental health issues who need a safe place to go or someone to talk to.

This donation to the Sutton Mental Health Foundation is part of a wider £50,000 donation from Barratt London being split across five different charities. The other charities benefiting are Barnardo’s, Career Ready, Lewisham Foodbank and Acton Homeless Concern.

Sutton Mental Health Foundation’s Lisa Lancefield said: “I would like to thank Barratt London for its generous donation.

“We hope to use the money to update the small outdoor area at our Crisis Café and put up some fencing and a gate, hopefully making the area more attractive and safer for service users. We’re very grateful for the donation; it will be a real boost to staff and service users alike.”

Rose Pullan, a marketing manager at Barratt London, said: “The Sutton Mental Health Foundation provides vital services for adults in the Sutton area suffering with their mental health, so I am very proud to have been able to select it as my chosen charity for this donation.

“We know how much this money will mean to the charity and hope it will help support the essential work of the Crisis Café and those that use its services.”

The Sutton Crisis Café is open from 6.30pm to 11pm from Monday to Sunday, providing a safe and supportive environment for people suffering from mental health issues.

To find out more about the Sutton Mental Health Foundation visit www.smhf.org.uk, or to speak to someone at the Sutton Crisis Café call 0800 012 9082.

