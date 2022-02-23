Residents’ plans to erase Addiscombe’s magic roundabout

There is a public meeting being held tomorrow night to discuss plans to reshape the junction of Cherry Orchard Road and Lower Addiscombe Road to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

The radical plans being proposed would remove the current mini-roundabout outside the long-neglected Leslie Arms pub for what those organising the meeting describe as “this horrible, confusing and dangerous junction that is so awful to use if you are on foot”.

According to meeting organisers, “Doing away with the roundabout and the islands in the middle of the roads will free up space for wider pavements, cycle lanes, trees and pedestrian-friendly crossings.

“It will join the four corners into a proper shopping area which will bring out the best of the great shops we already have here and give locals somewhere safe and pleasant to do their daily shop. That is the dream anyway!”

The meeting, which is expected to be attended by the councillors from the two Addiscombe wards, will also be a chance to discover what modelling has been conducted on traffic flows and the likely impact the changes might have on the use of the usually very busy junction.

The meeting is being held on Thursday, February 24 from 7.30pm at Nazarene Church Hall (the white church building by the Coop).

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

