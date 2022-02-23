Residents’ plans to erase Addiscombe’s magic roundabout

There is a public meeting being held tomorrow night to discuss plans to reshape the junction of Cherry Orchard Road and Lower Addiscombe Road to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
The radical plans being proposed would remove the current mini-roundabout outside the long-neglected Leslie Arms pub for what those organising the meeting describe as “this horrible, confusing and dangerous junction that is so awful to use if you are on foot”.
According to meeting organisers, “Doing away with the roundabout and the islands in the middle of the roads will free up space for wider pavements, cycle lanes, trees and pedestrian-friendly crossings.
“It will join the four corners into a proper shopping area which will bring out the best of the great shops we already have here and give locals somewhere safe and pleasant to do their daily shop. That is the dream anyway!”
The meeting, which is expected to be attended by the councillors from the two Addiscombe wards, will also be a chance to discover what modelling has been conducted on traffic flows and the likely impact the changes might have on the use of the usually very busy junction.
The meeting is being held on Thursday, February 24 from 7.30pm at Nazarene Church Hall (the white church building by the Coop).
Great idea to improve the look of the road-dominated shopping area, create a better pedstrian environment, and introduce a good number of new trees along with the footway improvements. Maybe some decent developer might come along to rescue the Leslie Arms as a result.
My reservation is not about the concept, which is clearly excellent, but a concern about proportion —- the question whether the proposal shifts the balance from “too much” road to “too little” road.
Specifically, the road exit to North East side of the junction looks far too tight, and much too small. The traffic speeds through the juction would perhaps be slowed down in all directions so much as to create a major bottleneck, not just in rush hours but all day, resulting in much more pollution and driver stress, delays to delivery vehicles, emergency vehicles and buses , with the arising delays and stress for passengers and bus drivers.
As with all such traffic management and environmental schemes, there has to be a balance between the legitimate needs of keeping Croydon and London serviced and moving, and the other benefits of creating a much greener and spatially improved urban focal point.
My gut feeling is that the scheme needs to address the former, maintaining reasonably quick flow through the junction for small and larger vehicles and their passengers, while achieving the latter environmental benefits………. and that it can do so by good design.
A very good example at much larger scale is the hugely improved Elephant and Castle junction– once a ruthless race track, now a much safer road sytem, which also has more pedestrian space and more trees.
I hope that at this Croydon site, the necessary balance is achieved.