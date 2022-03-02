Factory Lane council dump remains closed a week after storm

Posted on March 2, 2022 by insidecroydon

Going to waste: the council press office is keeping the Factory Lane situation top secret

A week since the council’s main dump and recycling centre was suddenly closed because of “storm damage”, Factory Lane remains shut to the public while repairs continue.

Croydon Council’s press office refused to comment or provide any explanation for the closure when approached by Inside Croydon.

But Katharine Street sources suggest that Factory Lane could remain closed at least until the end of this week.

The council announced the abrupt closure of Factory Lane last Wednesday – five full days after Storm Eunice had blown through south London.

No further details as to the extent or nature of the damage caused, nor a possible re-opening time, have yet been offered on the council website or Twitter feed beyond a statement which read, “We are working to get the site open as quickly as possible, but in the meantime Fisher’s Farm and Purley Oaks remain open.”

No change: the council has failed to update its website regarding Factory Lane for a week

The messaging on the council website has not been updated since.

The council calls its dumps HRRCs, or household reuse and recycling centres.

A senior source inside the council told Inside Croydon, “We have had to close Factory Lane HRRC because part of the building has sustained damage during the storms.

“Work is underway and we expect to be open by the end of this week.”

