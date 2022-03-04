London Road cordoned off after latest knife crime attack

On patrol: road closures along London Road began to be lifted around 10am

Photos by LEE TOWNSEND

Late opening: shops remained shut while the police combed the area for evidence

Another day, another stabbing in Croydon.

London Road in West Croydon was cordoned off by police as a crime scene this morning after reports of the latest knife crime incident. On this occasion, the victim, a man in his 20s,  was recovering in hospital where his injuries were described as “not life-threatening”.

The incident had taken place close to the scene of the murder of teenager Jermaine Cools last November.

Shrine: there remains a reminder of the knife crime murder of Jermaine Cools, which happened in the same area in November last year

Passers-by reported that the police at the scene said that this latest stabbing happened at around 2am.

Around two dozen shops along London Road were forced to delay opening for business due to the road closures, some of which remain in place while the police conduct a crime scene search.

Taped off: the latest stabbing victim was recovering in hospital

In a statement issued to Inside Croydon by the Metropolitan Police, they said, “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 02.11s on Friday, March 4, to Tamworth Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers responded and found a man in his late 20s with a stab injury to his chest.

“He was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

“There have been no arrests.”

