That’s entertainment! Purley celebrates its High Street heroes

Purley BID has announced its first Entertainment Week to be held from March 28 to April 3, featuring more than 45 events in what they claim “will be Purley’s most entertaining week ever”.

Entertainment Week will also mark the return of the Purley Market.

This will be a regular addition to the town centre taking place every first Saturday of the month on the High Street from 10am to 4pm. On April 2, as part of Entertainment Week, there will be a performance by Rock Choir at 1pm as well as a Story Time session for children in the afternoon.

Other events being staged during the week include more live music, comedy, quiz nights, food and drink offers and more.

Purley Business Improvement District has brought together restaurants, pubs, bars and cafés to offer this vibrant week of activities, with venues taking part including: The Jolly Farmers; Elliott’s; The Pear Tree; Coughlans; 4Locos; Bombaylicious; O’Farol; Love Purley; Dan Thai; and G.E.N.T Barbers.

“Our High Street businesses, whether bars, dry cleaners, hairdressers, newsagents, restaurants or estate agents are the beating heart of our economy and the lifeblood of our local communities,” said Simon Cripps, the CEO of Purley BID. “Without them, we would be lost.

“Yet these champions of our town have suffered a once-in-a-generation impact on their livelihood. Entertainment Week is about celebrating our Purley heroes. We have a jam-packed week of entertainment planned. We invite you all down to our great town to enjoy all it has to offer.

“Our Entertainment Week is a perfect way to celebrate our amazing Purley businesses and for them to bounce back to life while we all go out and have a great time.”

For the latest guide to what’s on, as well as the special offers during Purley Entertainment Week, Purley BID is encouraging people to download the InPurley App from the App Store or Google Play.

Those who download the app by April 3 will be placed into a prize draw to be in with the chance of winning great prizes courtesy of local businesses including:

A meal for two courtesy of Bombaylicious

Two hours free cocktails for two courtesy of Elliott’s bar and restaurant

Dinner for two at 4Locos

Two steaks and a bottle of wine from The Pear Tree

£20 voucher from Bagels & Waffles

£30 treatment voucher courtesy of Diane’s Hair & Beauty

Money plant from Garden Scents

A dedicated website will be regularly updated with the latest entertainment planned. Visit by clicking here.

