Mayor digs in to plant a Jubilee cherry tree at Mayday

The local NHS Trust and the Mayor of Croydon staged a joint ceremony yesterday to dig in and contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy – a tree-planting initiative being run to coincide with celebrations around the 70th anniversary of the royal reign.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was created to mark 2022’s Platinum Jubilee, inviting individuals, community groups and organisations from across the country to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust hosted yesterday’s event attended by Councillor Sherwan Chowdhury, Croydon’s ceremonial mayor, and representatives from across the health, care and voluntary sector, as well as pupils from Elmwood Infant School and Harris Invictus Academy.

The cherry tree saplings have taken pride of place outside Mayday Hospital.

An interactive map has been created to track the Jubilee tree plantings on the QGC website, so that everyone can share and inspire others, as well as creating a green canopy of projects to cover the country.

Matthew Kershaw, the NHS Trust CEO, said, “Her Majesty The Queen’s celebration of the Platinum Jubilee is an unprecedented milestone and cause for celebration. The Queen’s Green Canopy offers a lasting legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.

“Here in Croydon, it also offers us an exciting opportunity to celebrate the Jubilee but also to advance our plans to create a more environmentally friendly, sustainable health and care system and further our plans to support a healthier, happier future for the people of Croydon.

“Last year, Her Majesty marked the contribution of NHS staff, past and present, for their efforts for more than seven decades, noting the courage, compassion and dedication of all throughout the pandemic.

“Today we have the opportunity to recognise that contribution once again and the impact of the covid-19 pandemic as we also mark the National Day of Reflection, a day dedicated to supporting the millions of people affected by the pandemic and remembering the family, friends, neighbours and colleagues we’ve lost.”

