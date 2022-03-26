One year on, Hamida Ali’s latest apologies on Regina Road

Posted on March 26, 2022 by insidecroydon

‘To improve the conditions in people’s homes, the tenants have to pay for it… How is that fair?’

ITV News’ DANIEL HEWITT last night broadcast a follow-up to the investigation into conditions in council flats in South Norwood which caused a national scandal. That included a brief excerpt from an interview with the leader of Croydon Council. Here is the recording of the full interview

