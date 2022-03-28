Picking up where they left Orff: choir’s on song for Fairfield

Posted on March 28, 2022 by insidecroydon

The Croydon Philharmonic Choir is picking up where it left off, with a performance of Karl Orff’s classic piece, “Carmina Burana”, which they were forced to cancel at desperately short notice in March 2020 when the first covid lockdown was introduced.

On song: The Croydon Philharmonic Choir returns to the Fairfield Halls on Saturday

The choir has been undertaking its final rehearsals ahead of their concert at the Fairfield Halls this Saturday, April 2.

The resounding “Carmina Burana” is one of the most thrilling pieces in the choral repertoire, with its driving rhythms and thunderous choruses.

The choir is back in its stride again, working to perfect a concert that also includes two 1920s jazz-age pieces: “The Rio Grande” by Constant Lambert and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”, to be played by Docklands Sinfonia.

The Croydon Philharmonic’s performance is being funded, in part, by a generous, anonymous donor who has helped pay for part of the hire cost of a top-of-the-range Bechstein grand piano for the night.

The Croydon choir will be joined on stage by 50 members of the Basingstoke Choral Society. “Carmina Burana” also features a children’s choir formed by pupils from St Mary’s Primary School, Oxted, and Trinity School, Croydon – thus producing a combined choir totalling almost 200 voices.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets range from £15 to £39 (plus booking fee).

Fairfield Halls has only limited facilities for selling tickets on the night and so you are strongly advised to buy them via the Fairfield Hall booking site: https://www.fairfield.co.uk/events/croydon-philharmonic-choir-22

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Art, Croydon Philharmonic Choir, Fairfield Halls, Music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Picking up where they left Orff: choir’s on song for Fairfield

  1. Pete Jenkins says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:52 am

    “Fairfield Halls has only limited facilities for selling tickets on the night and so you are strongly advised to buy them via the Fairfield Hall booking site”

    That’s not much of an incentive to attend if one decides on the day. And what about those folk who don’t use internet booking?
    So it would imply that if you see an advance event you want to attend whilst in the building, you can’t book in person?
    No wonder the place is such a shambles.

    Reply

Leave a Reply