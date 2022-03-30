Join us for an evening of Iconicons with author John Grindrod

Join us on Wednesday April 20 for an evening with author John Grindrod, to hear him talk about his acclaimed new book, Iconicon.

Put this down as “not to be missed”, but with limited seats available, make sure you book quickly. First come, first served!

From Thatcher to Brexit, Iconicon is a history of the country through some pretty good buildings and a vast number of awful ones.

“Be prepared for something darker, much more illuminating and rather sad,” The Guardian’s reviewer, Hugh Pearman, said of Iconicon.

“Chirpy though Grindrod’s prose style is, replete with pop references and hip asides, what he chronicles is the accelerating decline of the UK since 1980 as expressed through what we build.

“Prepare for a jolting ride that starts with Margaret Thatcher’s right-to-buy legislation, which killed off the majority of new social housing, and ends, pretty much, with the horrific inferno of Grenfell Tower. A system out of control, everyone involved crossing their fingers and trying to avoid blame.”

And that includes a chapter on the “New New Croydon”, and the travails of Brick by Brick…

Grindrod is a Croydon author with a deft, absorbing writing style, and Inside Croydon is delighted that he is returning for our first post-covid talk.

Tickets to attend are free (maximum of two) for Inside Croydon subscribers (discount code is available via direct message on Patreon).

For everyone else, they are £5 each.

The talk will begin at 7.30pm and last about one hour, including a chance to ask John Grindrod about his favourite, and least favourite, buildings.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase copies of the book, signed by the author, as well as Grindrod’s previous books, Concretopia and Outskirts.

Full details, including the venue, are available when you book your tickets.

And entries are still open (until March 31) for you to win a copy of this terrific book (RRP £20) in our exclusive Inside Croydon competition – just tell us your favourite building in Croydon. Full entry details can be found by clicking here.

