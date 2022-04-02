NHS now begins roll-out of covid jabs for 5-to-11-year-olds

Nearly 1million under-11s in London are being offered covid-19 vaccines from this week.

Parents and carers of children aged from five to 11 are able to book a jab for their children from today, as the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history expands again.

Appointments are available at sites across the capital from Monday, April 4, with more coming online throughout the week.

The move comes as infection rates across the whole population continue to rise, following the removal of most legal precaution measures. Yesterday, the government ended the provision of free covid testing kits.

Meanwhile, the NHS is making the vaccine available for all in the five-to-11 age group following updated guidance, which recommended all children would benefit from a non-urgent offer of the vaccine. Almost 5million in that age-group across the country are now eligible.

NHS staff in London have already been vaccinating children aged from five who have medical conditions that put them at increased risk from covid-19 or who live with someone with a weakened immune system, and more than 200,000 children aged between 12 and 15 in the capital have already come forward for their first jab.

Most appointments for this latest age group will be available at local vaccination centres or community pharmacies outside of school hours and are available to book through the online booking service or by calling 119.

There are also vaccine walk-ins across the country which families can find through the NHS website.

The NHS will also be sending invites to parents and guardians of eligible children throughout the next few weeks to let them know they can now book in for a vaccine and some people will be invited by their GP.

“Vaccines remain the best defence we have against the virus so I would encourage all parents to read the NHS information available and consider booking their child in now,” said Dr Oge Ilozue, a clinical advisor to the London Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to read the patient and consent information in advance of booking their child’s appointment and will be asked to provide consent for their child’s vaccination on the day.

Families will be given a vaccination record card once their child has been vaccinated and are asked to keep this in a safe place. The vaccination record card provides the name of the vaccine, batch number and the date the vaccine was given.

Read more: Covid cases surging, as virus claims 1,200th Croydon victim

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

