Countdown to election gets underway with poll card dispatch

The poll cards for Croydon’s first Mayoral election on May 5 have been despatched, the council has announced.

On May 5, residents will vote for an elected Mayor of Croydon for the first time. They will also vote for 70 ward councillors to represent their local area.

The full list of candidates standing in the elections is expected to be published by the council on Tuesday on www.croydon.gov.uk/elections2022.

Information about the role and responsibilities of an elected Mayor is already on the council website.

Residents must be registered to take part and vote in the election. The deadline for registration is midnight on April 14. You can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Electors may vote in person at the polling stations, by post, or by proxy.

The council says, “If you are voting in person, you do not need to take your poll card to the polling station. The details of your polling station will be on your poll card so please check the location carefully as it may have changed.”

Postal votes: The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on April 19. To apply for a postal vote, you will need to visit the council website by clicking here and downloading a postal vote application form. The form must be fully completed, and signed and can be returned either by post or email. If you already have a permanent postal vote you do not need to reapply, but any amendments to your existing arrangements must be made by the deadline on April 19.

Proxy votes: To vote by proxy, you must apply to do so by 5pm on April 26. To apply to vote by proxy, click here to download, print, complete and return a proxy vote application form by post or email.

If you do not have access to a printer, you can request a form in the post by emailing electoral.services@croydon.gov.uk or phoning 0300 373 0595.



