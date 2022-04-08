BRIT School stages charity premiere from the covid Frontline

The BRIT School has partnered with Croydon Health Services NHS Trust to support its dedicated charity by staging a world premiere of an original new play about the impact of covid-19.

On April 27 and 28 around two dozen Year 13 community arts students from the school will perform The Frontline at The Obie Theatre at the school to raise funds for Croydon Health Charity’s Power of Play appeal.

The Frontline is an original performance about key workers’ experiences of the covid pandemic and will raise funds for Croydon University Hospital’s children’s unit to ensure sick children and young people have vital access to play.

The charity’s appeal is funding new interactive play zones, entertaining toys and relaxation rooms for toddlers, children and teens receiving treatment at the new unit which will open next month.

“We’re delighted that The BRIT School are supporting our Power of Play appeal,” said Sarah McLaggan, the head of children’s nursing at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

“As we edge closer to the opening of our children’s unit in May, it’s vital that we achieve our fundraising target to bring play to sick children and young people receiving treatment.”

And Emma Banton, from The BRIT, said, “Our talented students are looking forward to showcasing their creativity and performing The Frontline. They have all worked really hard on this performance for such an important local cause.”

The BRIT School is widely acknowledged as the leading performing arts secondary school in the country, its former pupils including Adele, Tom Holland, FKA Twigs, Jessie J and Gemma Cairney. The school is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Tickets for The Frontline are £8, or £4 for concessions, and can be bought online via https://linktr.ee/britboxoffice, by telephoning 0208 665 8617 or by emailing tickets@brit.croydon.sch.uk.

