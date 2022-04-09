Et tu, Brute? Globe brings Julius Caesar to Morden Hall

Julius Caesar is coming to a tram stop near you later this month, when the Shakespeare’s Globe company unpacks their costumes and sets up in the beautiful surroundings of Morden Hall Park.

The performance will take place in the Rose Garden at the National Trust-run park, which is in easy reach of Croydon by tram to Phipps Bridge.

The play will be performed on Friday April 29, at 6.30pm, and then at 1.30pm on Saturday, April 30, offering the first chance to see the production before it transfers to the Globe Theatre and goes on a national tour. Tickets are £20 for adults, £18 for children.

“Th’ abuse of greatness is when it disjoins

Remorse from power.”

Directed by Diane Page, Shakespeare’s epic tragedy takes on startlingly new relevance and asks the question: in a world where the mark of one’s success is how great your country is, how far are our leaders willing to go to reign supreme?

“I’m so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar straight from the Globe Theatre in London to tour across the UK,” Page said.

“These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to ancient Rome.”

Julius Caesar is designed by Khadija Raza with Jesse Haughton-Shaw as Dramaturg and Indiana Lown Collins as Assistant Director.

The touring ensemble comprises of: Charlotte Bate playing Cassius, Omar Bynon playing Decius / Soothsayer, Anna Crichlow playing Brutus, Amie Francis playing Calpurnia, Cash Holland playing Portia / Murellus, Jack Myers playing Caska / Octavius, Samuel Oatley playing Mark Antony, and Dickon Tyrrell playing Julius Caesar.

The production will be on at Shakespeare’s Globe on the South Bank (Blackfriars nearest rail station) from May 3 until September.

Tickets for the Morden Hall Park dates can be booked here.

