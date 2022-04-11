David Lean Cinema brings Oscar movie CODA to the big screen

The David Lean Cinema is bringing Oscar-winning film CODA to the big screen this month, with screenings that will cater for those with hearing difficulties.

As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones in her first film lead role) is the only hearing person in her deaf family. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents, and working on the family’s fishing boat with her father and older brother – but she discovers a gift for singing and romantic possibilities when she joins a choir.

When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between going to college to pursue her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

The empathy and superb storytelling at the heart of this affecting family drama led it to triumph as the Best Picture winner at the 2022 Academy Awards along with Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Sian Heder.

The David Lean Cinema in the Croydon Clocktower is the borough’s dedicated artshouse cinema, which was rescued from closure in 2014 by the Save the David Lean Cinema Campaign, whose members today continue to run the venue, offering a welcoming environment where its loyal patrons can discover the best of British and world cinema, as well as classics and new releases.

The David Lean Cinema is named after Croydon-born film director Sir David Lean, who directed classic Oscar-winning movies such as The Bridge on the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.

Screenings of CODA take place on Tuesday April 12 at 7.30pm, Thursday April 14 at 7.30pm, Wednesday April 20 at 7.30pm, Tuesday April 26 at 2.30pm and Saturday April 30 at 2pm.

All are shown with subtitles for American Sign Language and those with hearing loss.

Tickets can be purchased at www.davidleancinema.org.uk



