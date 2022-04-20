Thames Water’s road closures leak into a second week

Road closures on Coombe Road by the junction with Heathfield Gardens, caused by collapsing road surface and dodgy water mains, continue into a second week – despite Thames Water having originally intended to complete their works by yesterday.

The road closures have caused some traffic disruption in the South Croydon area, although for some residents, the absence of constant, heavy traffic has been a welcome relief.

Workmen on the site have suggested that the works may now take until the end of this week.

According to the South Croydon Community Association’s Facebook page, “Thames Water continue to work on the second major mains water leak in Coombe Road and Heathfeild Road in 12 months.

“These photos were taken on April 19, when the work was supposed to have been completed, according to signage at the site.

“The traffic issues continue in South Croydon with various main roads closed.

“Thames Water has council permission for the road closures until April 25, so let’s hope they are able to fix the problems before that date.”

