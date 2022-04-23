Ashburton’s Silverfit group get ready for a walk in the park

Edwina Brocklesby is on a mission to get the older community active while combatting social isolation.

Brocklesby, 79, founded Silverfit nine years ago as a charity that promotes lifelong fitness and healthier ageing through physical activity and social connectivity.

The charity now has more than 2,000 members taking part in activities at 18 venues in 11 London boroughs – including Ashburton Park in Croydon.

Each venue offers a choice of activities from Nordic walking, Yoga, walking football, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, badminton, indoor rowing, indoor cycling, gym classes and Bollywood dance fitness.

Many of the activities are quite gentle – you don’t have to be a full-on Ironman triathlete like Brocklesby, who is the oldest woman in Britain to have completed the arduous test.

Silverfit aims to provide everyone with an activity to enjoy, regardless of ability or experience.

“It is vital that we face up to the ageing crisis,” Brocklesby says.

“It becomes more and more important to people living longer that they stay healthier, and I want to play my part in making that happen.

“When it comes to changing your lifestyle, I think the social element is so important too. Our data shows that, from an analytical and statistical approach, it is the opportunity to build social connections which keeps people coming back week after week, helping to combat isolation as well as improving health and fitness.”

All London-wide sessions can be found on the silverfit.org.uk website.

In Croydon, at Ashburton Hall and Park every Wednesday, from 9.30 to 10.30am, there’s Yoga and Nordic walking – a low impact, high results, total body exercise with poles.

Silverfit welcome new members and encourage anyone to come along to a session if you are aged 45 or over!

Visit www.silverfit.org.uk/Ashburton for more information.

