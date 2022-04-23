Police say dead man’s injuries may have been ‘self-inflicted’

The Metropolitan Police have announced that they have stopped treating the death of a man in Addiscombe on Thursday as a murder case, and the three men that they arrested have been released on bail.

The dead man, now said to be aged 39, has not yet been identified.

A statement issued from Scotland Yard said, “A special post-mortem examination has found that injuries sustained by a man found dead in Croydon on Thursday evening may have been self-inflicted.”

Officers were called to Leslie Grove Place in Addiscombe around 6.30pm on Thursday “following reports that a person had been stabbed”, the police say.

“Following the outcome of the special post-mortem, the investigation into the circumstances will be taken forward by South Area CID officers and not the Specialist Crime Command.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, by calling 101 with the reference 6339/21APR.

