School streets are back with a £60 bang – with more to come

As Croydon pupils yesterday packed their satchels and rucksacks and headed back to school for the final term of this academic year, so the council has reintroduced 10 school streets, with restrictions on traffic.

The school streets were “paused” by the council at the end of February, largely because someone in Fisher’s Folly forgot to get the paperwork done to extend the period when the traffic restrictions – and potential for penalty fines – could apply.

The responsibility for this work fell, as so often has been the case, under the aegis of the serial bungler, Steve Iles, the director of streets and then public realm, who was recently given another new title: “director of sustainable communities”.

The council says, “The council has introduced schools streets across the borough to encourage healthy journeys during the busy school run, reducing air pollution and improving safety around schools.” Which is all commendable and to be applauded. Just a shame that they failed to get basic administration done to ensure a continuity of the measures, which began to be introduced during the first lockdown period in 2020.

The 10 sites are:

Christ Church CofE Primary, Purley

Downsview Primary, Upper Norwood

Ecclesbourne Primary, Thornton Heath

Harris Primary Academy Haling Park, South Croydon

Keston Primary

Harris Primary Academy Croydon, Broad Green

Oasis Academy Ryelands, South Norwood

Ridgeway Primary, Sanderstead

St Thomas Becket Catholic Primary, SE25

St Joseph’s Catholic Junior, Upper Norwood

The traffic restrictions apply only for an hour or so before the school day begins and after it ends, during term time.

And all those car and van drivers with difficulty reading road signs who have been trying to claim that they were nabbed for a 60-quid fine by “illegal” traffic zones had better watch out. The council says, “Following feedback from the previous consultation…”, meaning the uproar from those who failed to read the signs on the school streets previously, “… the council has also decided to implement extra signage at Haling Road, Keston Avenue, Montpelier Road and Southcote Road.

“The signage will go beyond legal requirements, to offer motorists more advanced warning.”

And if that wasn’t completely clear, in its press release issued yesterday, “Motorists should be aware that the return of the schemes means that from today, driving through these streets during the restricted school run period will incur a penalty charge notice.” Ker-ching!

And in a final act of defiant arse-covering, the council is running yet another consultation, through until October 25 which they say, “will provide an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the schemes”.

Responses can be submitted via the council website or by writing to: Order Making Section, Parking Design Team, Sustainable Communities, Regeneration & Economic Recovery, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA.

And there are more school streets coming, too (although no one at the council is yet prepared to say where): “The council is working with Transport for London on plans to add new school streets this year, and more information will be available in the coming weeks.”

