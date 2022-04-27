Brewers’ latest beer appeal helps save Orangutans’ rain forest

Croydon craft brewery Anspach and Hobday has a new beer launched in support of the Orangutan Foundation.

The brewers have also teamed up with comedian Phil Wang and The Wine Society over the launch and are promising 50p per can of their new beer – The OrwanguTang – will go directly to the Orangutan Foundation.

The proceeds of just four cans is enough to sponsor a whole acre of crucial forest habitat in central Kalimantan, in the battle to save this desperately endangered species.

The OrwanguTang is a delicately salty Gose infused with orange zest and mandarin puree. The beer will be sold exclusively through The Wine Society and the Anspach and Hobday webshop.

The Orangutan Foundation’s approach goes beyond that of purely protecting critically endangered orangutans. It recognises that orangutans are essential to their habitat, which is unique in its rich biodiversity and is crucial for local communities, who are as dependent on the forest as the orangutans.

The Foundation runs its own programmes in central Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo, to save orangutans by protecting their tropical forest habitat, working with local communities and promoting research and education.

To celebrate the collaboration, a light-hearted Q&A event with Phil Wang, Anspach and Hobday co-founder Paul Anspach and Freddy Bulmer, from The Wine Society, will be held on Wednesday May 25 at Anspach and Hobday’s Bermondsey mixed fermentation brewery and taproom, The Arch House.

Tickets cost £5 and include a complimentary 2/3rds pour of the beer and £1 per ticket going directly to the Orangutan Foundation.

Phil Wang says: “As a son of Sabah, the natural beauty of Borneo and our furry orange friends who call it home have always held a special place in my heart.

“The Orangutan Foundation has been working for 30 years to protect them and their habitat. I’m thrilled to have my face on a can of lovely beer in support of them.”

