Dozens of south London routes to be hit by bus drivers’ strike

There’s more disruption coming on the buses, with nearly 30 routes across south London likely to be affected when around 1,000 drivers based at Croydon, Brixton, Norwood and Thornton Heath garages stage three days of strike action in May.

It follows a two-day strike that took place at the end of March.

The Unite union members working for bus operator Arriva have been balloted and the planned strike days will take place on Wednesday, May 11, followed by Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17.

“The bus strikes scheduled for May will undoubtedly cause disruption and delays across London, but this dispute is a direct result of Arriva’s high-handed treatment of its drivers,” said union regional official John Murphy said.

“Further strikes can still be avoided provided that Arriva returns to the negotiating table and makes an improved offer that members find acceptable.”

Unite also claims that ongoing service cuts to the Transport for London bus network are reducing driver earnings as there are fewer services for them to operate.

Arriva London has doubled its original pay offer to a 3per cent increase, but the unions say this still leaves their members facing a real-terms pay cut with inflation at 8per cent.

Other workers employed directly by Transport for London received a 8.4per cent pay rise earlier this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called the Arriva offer “unacceptable”.

She said: ” Arriva’s drivers are being pummelled by a double whammy of reduced earnings and rising living costs. Arriva must think again and pay its drivers a fair wage.

“Our members at Arriva will be receiving Unite’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and the bus drivers receive an offer which meets their expectations.”

An Arriva spokesperson said the firm was “deeply disappointed” by the strike action.

Croydon, with a high number of Arriva-operated routes, will be particularly affected by the strike action.

The following routes will be affected:

2: Marylebone-West Norwood

Marylebone-West Norwood 60: Streatham-Old Coulsdon

Streatham-Old Coulsdon 64: Thornton Heath Pond-New Addington (Vulcan Way)

Thornton Heath Pond-New Addington (Vulcan Way) 137: Marble Arch-Streatham Hill

Marble Arch-Streatham Hill 157: Morden-Crystal Palace

Morden-Crystal Palace 166: Croydon-Epsom General Hospital

Croydon-Epsom General Hospital 194: Croydon-Lower Sydenham

Croydon-Lower Sydenham 198: Thornton Heath-Shrublands

Thornton Heath-Shrublands 202: Blackheath-Crystal Palace

Blackheath-Crystal Palace 249: Anerley-Clapham Common

Anerley-Clapham Common 250: Brixton-Croydon

Brixton-Croydon 255: Balham-Pollards Hill

Balham-Pollards Hill 264: Tooting (St George’s)-Croydon

Tooting (St George’s)-Croydon 289: Elmers End-Purley

Elmers End-Purley 312: Norwood Junction-South Croydon

Norwood Junction-South Croydon 405: Croydon-Redhill

Croydon-Redhill 410: Wallington-Crystal Palace

Wallington-Crystal Palace 412: West Croydon-Purley

West Croydon-Purley 417: Clapham Common-Crystal Palace

Clapham Common-Crystal Palace 450: Lower Sydenham-Croydon

Lower Sydenham-Croydon 466: Addington Village-Caterham-on-the-Hill

Addington Village-Caterham-on-the-Hill 468: Elephant and Castle (Borough Road)- South Croydon

Elephant and Castle (Borough Road)- South Croydon 612: Selsdon Library-Wallington Grammar

Selsdon Library-Wallington Grammar 627: Worcester Park-Wallington High

Worcester Park-Wallington High 645: Waddon-Purley Cross

Waddon-Purley Cross 685: Hamsey Green-Selsdon

Hamsey Green-Selsdon 689: Croydon-Orchard Park High School

Croydon-Orchard Park High School N2: Marylebone-Crystal Palace

Marylebone-Crystal Palace N137: Oxford Circus-Streatham Hill

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

