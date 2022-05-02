Downsview Players present The Thrill Of Love, May 19-21

Join the Downsview Players as they step into the world of Ruth Ellis and explore her tragic story.

A hostess in the West End “gentlemen’s clubs”, Ruth Ellis works hard, plays hard and dreams of a movie-star life. Yet in 1955, she is convicted of murder and becomes the last woman to be hanged in Great Britain.

In Amanda Whittington’s play, Ruth’s crime is re-examined in the light of the society she lived in and the experiences that led to her shooting her lover. Through the eyes of film noir Detective Inspector Gale – and the haunting voice of Billie Holiday – The Thrill of Love explores the enigma of Ruth Ellis: a woman whose short but explosive life still resonates.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Thrill of Love – a play by Amanda Whittington
Downsview Methodist Church Hall, Waddington Way, Upper Norwood SE19 3XH
May 19, 20 and 21 2022
8pm (doors open at 7.30pm)
Tickets £8
www.ticketsource.co.uk/thedownsviewplayers

