TfL confirms 37 bus routes likely affected by drivers’ strikes

Transport for London has today warned passengers to expect as many as 37 bus routes, operating out of four Arriva garages, to be out of action during next week’s strike action.

“Transport for London is advising customers to check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys,” a spokesperson told Inside Croydon, highlighting that bus services in and around Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham and Brixton, as well as parts of Surrey, will be hit by the Unite union strikes called for Wednesday May 11 and all day Monday May 16 up to the early hours of Wednesday May 18.

Around 1,000 bus drivers operating from South Croydon, Brixton (Telford Avenue), Norwood and Thornton Heath garages are expected to take part in the action.

Louise Cheeseman, Director of Buses at TfL, said: “Transport for London have urged Unite and Arriva to find a solution.

“However, should this action go ahead, there will be travel options in the impacted areas of south London. Customers should be aware that other routes may be busier than normal. We’re encouraging everyone who is aiming to travel on Wednesday to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys.

“Our website is a really easy way to check your travel, whether you’re planning a short trip, a week away or need to adapt your journey on the go.”

TfL advises that, “Where possible, customers should consider alternative transport such as London Underground, London Overground, Trams, National Rail services or walking and cycling.”

The official TfL statement also suggested that bus passengers in Croydon and south London – an area notoriously ill-served by the Santander Cycle hire scheme – should use the Santander Cycle hire scheme.

For more details on the potential industrial action and tools to plan their journey, passengers should go to: tfl.gov.uk/bus-strike

TfL says that it is doing all it can to minimise any disruption, including contacting all registered customers of the routes in the area.

Passengers, TfL says, “will soon see messages at bus stops, while announcements will be made at affected bus stations. TfL is ensuring that the schools in the affected area are contacted as well as hospitals and GPs. The construction industry and local business groups are also being made aware”.

