Shock at Dog and Bull at death of popular landlord Mark Knight

It’s likely to have a subdued atmosphere at the Dog and Bull on Surrey Street today, after the death of the pub landlord, Mark Knight, on Thursday.

Knight, 51, had been running the pub, the oldest in Croydon, for nine years.

No details about the circumstances of Knight’s death were given, but yesterday a statement was issued on the Young’s pub’s Facebook page.

They said, “It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our landlord, Mark Knight, tragically passed away very suddenly on Thursday.

“As you can imagine, we are in complete shock.

“Thank you to all those who have already expressed your love, concern and sympathies. Your support means a great deal.

“Thanks to the resilience, hard work and dedication of our amazing staff team, we can confirm that we will be open as usual from Saturday May 7 onwards. We look forward to seeing you for a drink soon.

“We would ask you to respect the privacy of the family in the coming days and weeks.”

The Facebook page was quickly filled with comments of condolence and tributes to Knight.

One regular told Inside Croydon, “Mark was what the Dog and Bull was all about. He was the reason it has remained so popular with so many people, despite all the challenges to the business in recent times – not just covid, but the challenges facing the pub trade and competition from places like Boxpark.

“The Dog and Bull continued to operate when the Surrey Street market was closed down, and everyone who went there knew they would get a warm welcome in a traditional, comfortable English pub. Mark did that.

“He’ll be much missed.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

