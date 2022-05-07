Riesco Gallery reopens with all the colours of Kathakali

After a long closure, mostly due to the covid pandemic lockdown, the Riesco Gallery at the Museum of Croydon has reopened with Life Behind The Costume, an exhibition celebrating Kathakali, a form of drama through dance that originated in Kerala, southern India.

“Discover the culture of Kerala through an inspiring exhibition of Kathakali, Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam costumes, traditional dress of Kerala, films and photographs. “Experience and learn about Kathakali, Bharatanatyam and tradition drumming through workshops and performances led by experts from Kerala,” the Museum says.



There are fabulous colours and costumes on display, and there’s a gloriously detailed free booklet explaining the background, history and the people behind this fascinating cultural heritage.

The exhibition runs until the May 21 at the Riesco Gallery, which is next to Croydon Central Library at the Croydon Clocktower.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

For more information on events at the Museum of Croydon, visit its website by clicking here.

