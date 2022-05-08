Addiscombe East to Coulsdon Town: 2022 election results

As Croydon’s 2022 local election count heads towards a fifth day, here are the results declared so far after Saturday’s count.
After 10 of the borough’s 28 wards have been declared, the parties stand at:
CON 6
LAB 19
GRN 0
LIB 0
OTH 0
Addiscombe East
Jeet Bains (CON) & Maddie Henson (LAB) elected. Turnout was 43.04%
Bains, Jeet (CON) – 1545
Bennett, Andrew (LIB DEM) – 434
Bowell, Tom (LAB) – 1184
Burman-Vince, Nicholas John (GREEN) – 308
Golberg, Bernice Clare (GREEN) – 425
Henson, Maddie (LAB) – 1377
Howard, Rachel Louise (LIB DEM) – 400
Knight, Kyle (CON) – 1347
Coulsdon Town
Mario Creatura (CON), Ian Parker (CON) & Luke Shortland (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.33%
Black, Stephen Robert (LAB) – 861
Burridge, Ashley (LIB DEM) – 965
Conn, Frances Margaret (LIB DEM) – 690
Creatura, Mario (CON) – 2141
Dubash, Yasmin (LAB) – 699
Farndon, Clive Graham (GREEN) – 348
Farndon, Lucy (GREEN) – 517
Ginn, Jay (GREEN) – 300
Parker, Ian James (CON) – 2215
Shortland, Luke Daniel (CON) – 2013
Sparkes, Andy (LIB DEM) – 890
Yusoof, Femi (LAB) – 657
Addiscombe West
Sean Fitzsimons (LAB), Clive Fraser (LAB) & Patricia Hay-Justice (LAB) elected. Turnout was 32.01%
Akif, Kerry Jayne (GREEN) – 522
Dexiades, Kostandinos (CON) – 816
Fitzsimons, Sean Eamonn (LAB) – 1540
Fraser, Clive Boyd (LAB) – 1305
Gloyne, Saffron Arezo (ANIMAL WELFARE) – 155
Hague, Joseph (GREEN) – 397
Hague, Tracey Jo (GREEN) – 465
Hay-Justice, Patricia (LAB) – 1480
Konecni, Sasa (LIB DEM) – 395
Ladanyi, Peter Steven (LIB DEM) – 416
Norman, Michael (CON) – 913
Thynne, Andrew John (LIB DEM) – 331
Zaman, Fatima (CON) – 771
Broad Green
Sherwan Chowdhury (LAB), Stuart Collins (LAB) & Manju Shahul-Hameed (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.52%
Anike, Peter Uche (CON) – 769
Chowdhury, Sherwan Hussain (LAB) – 1764
Collins, Stuart (LAB) – 1885
Parker, Jane (CON) – 775
Phillips, Winston Kelvin (GREEN) – 389
Rajadurai, James (CON) – 721
Shahul-Hameed, Manju (LAB) – 1707
Singh, DJ (GREEN) – 331
Theochari, Irene (GREEN) – 325
Waters, Adrian George (LIB DEM) – 420
West Thornton
Janet Campbell (LAB), Stuart King (LAB) & Chrishni Reshekaron (LAB) elected. Turnout was 27.15%
Andoh, Ben (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 218
Buttigieg, Barry Philip (GREEN) – 418
Campbell, Janet Georgia (LAB) – 1896
King, Stuart Thomas (LAB) – 1755
Lott, Tom (CON) – 803
Mott, Rosalyn Elisabeth Wyatt (GREEN) – 407
Ratnaraja, Patrick Rohan (CON) – 818
Reshekaron, Chrishni (LAB) – 1684
Talukdar, Abdul Matin (CON) – 595
Woodside
Michael Bonello (LAB), Amy Foster (LAB) & Brigitte Graham (LAB) elected. Turnout was 33.12%
Adeoye, Titilope Deborah (CON) – 741
Bonello, Michael (LAB) – 2098
Ellis, Pravina (GREEN) – 548
Emmanuel, Mark (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 246
Fearon, Frances Richardson (GREEN) – 489
Foster, Amy Elizabeth (LAB) – 1938
Garrod, Elaine Denise (GREEN) – 492
Gibbs, Khaetthaleeya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 259
Graham, Brigitte Siamina (LAB) – 1763
Howard-Jones, Tomas (LIB DEM) – 402
Metin, Seugul (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 159
Natrajan, Rebecca (CON) – 678
Rendle, Andrew James (LIB DEM) – 391
Waterhouse, Hilary Jane (LIB DEM) – 463
Wright, Desmond John (CON) – 675
Thornton Heath
Karen Jewitt (LAB), Tamar Nwafor (LAB) & Callton Young (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.24%
Bamgbopa, Folarin Olugbemga (CON) – 553
Barrett, Andrew James Scott (LIB DEM) – 546
Bradler, Ian Peter (GREEN) – 496
Harris, Richard (CON) – 681
Hewlett, Angus Floyd (GREEN) – 400
Hoffman, Marian Barbara (GREEN) – 549
Jewitt, Karen Angela (LAB) – 2021
Lamaallam, Hanan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 180
Marquis, Jillette (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 183
McLean, Jason (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 122
Nwafor, Tamar Antonnette (LAB) – 1789
Perry, Andrea Louise (IND) – 592
Tipton, John (CON) – 600
Young, Callton Lloyd (LAB) – 1539
Bensham Manor
Humayun Kabir (LAB), Enid Mollyneaux (LAB) & Eunice O’Dame (LAB) elected. Turnout was 28.17%
Allman, Renata (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 257
Birdi, Vinod (GREEN) – 424
Bright, Joyce Christine (CON) – 599
Collins, Carl (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 168
Fleming, Clifford (GREEN) – 372
Kabir, Humayun (LAB) – 1616
Miller, Jayson (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 167
Mitchell, Graham John (IND) – 548
Mollyneaux, Enid Eileen (LAB) – 1577
Newberry, John Trevor (CON) – 519
O’Dame, Eunice (LAB) – 1530
Parashar, Dev (CON) – 458
Raskovic, Alex (GREEN) – 331
South Croydon
Maria Gatland (CON) & Michael Neal (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.41%
Jason Perry was also elected; however as he became Mayor of Croydon yesterday he cannot take up the councillor position and there will be a by-election in due course.
Andrew, Joshua Jeremy Jack (LAB) – 1359
Bishopp, Michael Thomas Albert (LIB DEM) – 659
Drake, Martin William (LIB DEM) – 668
Galloway, Bridget Lorraine (LAB) – 1378
Garner, Kathleen (UKIP) – 117
Gatland, Maria Ruth (CON) – 1898
Hafeez, Tariq Jilani (LAB) – 1196
Harris, Steve (GREEN) – 682
Miller, Keith (LIB DEM) – 529
Neal, Michael Anthony (CON) – 1688
Patel, Nayan Bakul (GREEN) – 605
Perry, Jason Stephen (CON) – 1872
Richards, Marc (GREEN) – 508
South Norwood
Louis Carserides (LAB), Christopher Herman (LAB) & Stella Nabukeera (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.39%
Bonham, Luke Robert (LIB DEM) – 431
Carserides, Louis (LAB) – 1705
Coombe, Timothy Michael (GREEN) – 499
Fearon, Spencer (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 464
Herman, Christopher Derek (LAB) – 1361
Kaler, Angela (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 533
King, Marley (GREEN) – 470
Nabukeera, Stella (LAB) – 1467
O`Flynn, Matthew Edward (CON) – 536
Post, Martyn John (GREEN) – 361
Sambre, Meenal Nitn (CON) – 429
Solomon, Samia (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 409
Tanna, Sunny (CON) – 462
Tremellen, Douglas Alexander (LIB DEM) – 239
Watson, Susan Lesley (LIB DEM) – 324
Read more: From bankrupt to laughing stock as council count continues
Read more: Tory Perry wins historic Mayor election by less than 600 votes
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period