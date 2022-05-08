Addiscombe East to Coulsdon Town: 2022 election results

As Croydon’s 2022 local election count heads towards a fifth day, here are the results declared so far after Saturday’s count.

After 10 of the borough’s 28 wards have been declared, the parties stand at:

CON 6

LAB 19

GRN 0

LIB 0

OTH 0

Addiscombe East

Jeet Bains (CON) & Maddie Henson (LAB) elected. Turnout was 43.04%

Bains, Jeet (CON) – 1545

Bennett, Andrew (LIB DEM) – 434

Bowell, Tom (LAB) – 1184

Burman-Vince, Nicholas John (GREEN) – 308

Golberg, Bernice Clare (GREEN) – 425

Henson, Maddie (LAB) – 1377

Howard, Rachel Louise (LIB DEM) – 400

Knight, Kyle (CON) – 1347

Coulsdon Town

Mario Creatura (CON), Ian Parker (CON) & Luke Shortland (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.33%

Black, Stephen Robert (LAB) – 861

Burridge, Ashley (LIB DEM) – 965

Conn, Frances Margaret (LIB DEM) – 690

Creatura, Mario (CON) – 2141

Dubash, Yasmin (LAB) – 699

Farndon, Clive Graham (GREEN) – 348

Farndon, Lucy (GREEN) – 517

Ginn, Jay (GREEN) – 300

Parker, Ian James (CON) – 2215

Shortland, Luke Daniel (CON) – 2013

Sparkes, Andy (LIB DEM) – 890

Yusoof, Femi (LAB) – 657

Addiscombe West

Sean Fitzsimons (LAB), Clive Fraser (LAB) & Patricia Hay-Justice (LAB) elected. Turnout was 32.01%

Akif, Kerry Jayne (GREEN) – 522

Dexiades, Kostandinos (CON) – 816

Fitzsimons, Sean Eamonn (LAB) – 1540

Fraser, Clive Boyd (LAB) – 1305

Gloyne, Saffron Arezo (ANIMAL WELFARE) – 155

Hague, Joseph (GREEN) – 397

Hague, Tracey Jo (GREEN) – 465

Hay-Justice, Patricia (LAB) – 1480

Konecni, Sasa (LIB DEM) – 395

Ladanyi, Peter Steven (LIB DEM) – 416

Norman, Michael (CON) – 913

Thynne, Andrew John (LIB DEM) – 331

Zaman, Fatima (CON) – 771

Broad Green

Sherwan Chowdhury (LAB), Stuart Collins (LAB) & Manju Shahul-Hameed (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.52%

Anike, Peter Uche (CON) – 769

Chowdhury, Sherwan Hussain (LAB) – 1764

Collins, Stuart (LAB) – 1885

Parker, Jane (CON) – 775

Phillips, Winston Kelvin (GREEN) – 389

Rajadurai, James (CON) – 721

Shahul-Hameed, Manju (LAB) – 1707

Singh, DJ (GREEN) – 331

Theochari, Irene (GREEN) – 325

Waters, Adrian George (LIB DEM) – 420

West Thornton

Janet Campbell (LAB), Stuart King (LAB) & Chrishni Reshekaron (LAB) elected. Turnout was 27.15%

Andoh, Ben (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 218

Buttigieg, Barry Philip (GREEN) – 418

Campbell, Janet Georgia (LAB) – 1896

King, Stuart Thomas (LAB) – 1755

Lott, Tom (CON) – 803

Mott, Rosalyn Elisabeth Wyatt (GREEN) – 407

Ratnaraja, Patrick Rohan (CON) – 818

Reshekaron, Chrishni (LAB) – 1684

Talukdar, Abdul Matin (CON) – 595

Woodside

Michael Bonello (LAB), Amy Foster (LAB) & Brigitte Graham (LAB) elected. Turnout was 33.12%

Adeoye, Titilope Deborah (CON) – 741

Bonello, Michael (LAB) – 2098

Ellis, Pravina (GREEN) – 548

Emmanuel, Mark (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 246

Fearon, Frances Richardson (GREEN) – 489

Foster, Amy Elizabeth (LAB) – 1938

Garrod, Elaine Denise (GREEN) – 492

Gibbs, Khaetthaleeya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 259

Graham, Brigitte Siamina (LAB) – 1763

Howard-Jones, Tomas (LIB DEM) – 402

Metin, Seugul (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 159

Natrajan, Rebecca (CON) – 678

Rendle, Andrew James (LIB DEM) – 391

Waterhouse, Hilary Jane (LIB DEM) – 463

Wright, Desmond John (CON) – 675

Thornton Heath

Karen Jewitt (LAB), Tamar Nwafor (LAB) & Callton Young (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.24%

Bamgbopa, Folarin Olugbemga (CON) – 553

Barrett, Andrew James Scott (LIB DEM) – 546

Bradler, Ian Peter (GREEN) – 496

Harris, Richard (CON) – 681

Hewlett, Angus Floyd (GREEN) – 400

Hoffman, Marian Barbara (GREEN) – 549

Jewitt, Karen Angela (LAB) – 2021

Lamaallam, Hanan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 180

Marquis, Jillette (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 183

McLean, Jason (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 122

Nwafor, Tamar Antonnette (LAB) – 1789

Perry, Andrea Louise (IND) – 592

Tipton, John (CON) – 600

Young, Callton Lloyd (LAB) – 1539

Bensham Manor

Humayun Kabir (LAB), Enid Mollyneaux (LAB) & Eunice O’Dame (LAB) elected. Turnout was 28.17%

Allman, Renata (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 257

Birdi, Vinod (GREEN) – 424

Bright, Joyce Christine (CON) – 599

Collins, Carl (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 168

Fleming, Clifford (GREEN) – 372

Kabir, Humayun (LAB) – 1616

Miller, Jayson (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 167

Mitchell, Graham John (IND) – 548

Mollyneaux, Enid Eileen (LAB) – 1577

Newberry, John Trevor (CON) – 519

O’Dame, Eunice (LAB) – 1530

Parashar, Dev (CON) – 458

Raskovic, Alex (GREEN) – 331

South Croydon

Maria Gatland (CON) & Michael Neal (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.41%

Jason Perry was also elected; however as he became Mayor of Croydon yesterday he cannot take up the councillor position and there will be a by-election in due course.

Andrew, Joshua Jeremy Jack (LAB) – 1359

Bishopp, Michael Thomas Albert (LIB DEM) – 659

Drake, Martin William (LIB DEM) – 668

Galloway, Bridget Lorraine (LAB) – 1378

Garner, Kathleen (UKIP) – 117

Gatland, Maria Ruth (CON) – 1898

Hafeez, Tariq Jilani (LAB) – 1196

Harris, Steve (GREEN) – 682

Miller, Keith (LIB DEM) – 529

Neal, Michael Anthony (CON) – 1688

Patel, Nayan Bakul (GREEN) – 605

Perry, Jason Stephen (CON) – 1872

Richards, Marc (GREEN) – 508

South Norwood

Louis Carserides (LAB), Christopher Herman (LAB) & Stella Nabukeera (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.39%

Bonham, Luke Robert (LIB DEM) – 431

Carserides, Louis (LAB) – 1705

Coombe, Timothy Michael (GREEN) – 499

Fearon, Spencer (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 464

Herman, Christopher Derek (LAB) – 1361

Kaler, Angela (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 533

King, Marley (GREEN) – 470

Nabukeera, Stella (LAB) – 1467

O`Flynn, Matthew Edward (CON) – 536

Post, Martyn John (GREEN) – 361

Sambre, Meenal Nitn (CON) – 429

Solomon, Samia (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 409

Tanna, Sunny (CON) – 462

Tremellen, Douglas Alexander (LIB DEM) – 239

Watson, Susan Lesley (LIB DEM) – 324

