Lawyers raise £13,000 in sponsored walk for Surrey legal aid

Lawyers, paralegals and staff from South West London Law Centres, based in Croydon’s Davis House, have helped towards a total of £13,000 raised in a sponsored walk staged with the aim to ensure that everyone in Surrey has fair access to justice.

The Guildford Legal Walk, covering about six miles, was organised by the London Legal Support Trust, with His Honour Christopher Critchlow, the High Sheriff of Surrey no less, acting as the official starter.

Patrick Marples is the CEO of South West London Law Centres and he took part in the sponsored walk.

He told Inside Croydon, “Although Surrey has the reputation of being an affluent area, there are huge pockets of need in the county and the money raised from this event will help ensure people aren’t cut off from accessing legal advice because they can’t afford a solicitor.”

South West London Law Centres helps people uphold their everyday rights by providing free and low-cost legal advice on social justice issues including housing, employment, debt, benefits, asylum and immigration. They also provide regular legal advice columns for Inside Croydon, which can be found by clicking here.

They are currently mapping the provision and community need for free and low-cost legal advice in Surrey and Kingston and have launched a Community Consultation in the form of a brief survey for anyone who lives or works in the area.

The consultation will run until June 20 and can be accessed here.

