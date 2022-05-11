Norbury Hill Cubs are for the long jump with Jade Johnson

Commonwealth Games and European athletics championships medallist Jade Johnson will be visiting Norbury Hill Cubs on Saturday morning to put them through their paces.

Johnson, recently appointed club Patron at Herne Hill Harriers, will be unveiling the new scooter rack at Norbury Hill Cubs Day Nursery and talking to the children about the importance of exercise.

The new rack has been paid for out of funds raised by parents hoping to encourage local families to ditch the car and walk or scoot for exercise.

“It’s fantastic that the community came together and organised a Scootathon fundraiser to help purchase this brand new scooter rack for the nursery!” Johnson said.

“I have a five-year-old son, and we ride or scoot to school every day.”

Johnson was a long jump finallist in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and won silver medals at the Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2002 and that year’s European championships, making her one of south London’s most successful track and field athletes of this century.

Now, as a mum – and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant – she is looking to help the next generation.

“Encouraging kids to be active is vital to their physical and emotional well-being,” she said. “It’s so important to introduce these great habits early, as practice makes permanent!”

A spokesperson for Norbury Hill Cubs said, “We foster a culture of ‘see it to believe it’ and by meeting a real-life Olympian, we feel this is a great way for the children to see it!

“We are very proud of the children for raising money to pay for a new scooter rack to improve their fitness.”

