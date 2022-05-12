Do you have what it takes to play a role alongside Mr Darcy?

CODA are back in town, and are looking for men. Well, three men in particular.

CODA – the Croydon Operatic and Dramatic Association – is one of the borough’s leading community theatre companies.

It is returning to the bandstand in Croydon’s Wandle Park this summer with an in-the-round production of Jane Austen’s beloved tale of wit and romance, Pride And Prejudice, directed by Danielle Perrimon and Peter Bramwell.

This follows hugely successful productions in the park in previous years of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Important Of Being Earnest, Much Ado About Nothing, The Pirates Of Penzance and Romeo And Juliet.

And while the full complement of ladies and some gentlemen have been cast, the company is still looking for three men to join the troupe.

These are…

Mr Bingley: Mr Darcy’s wealthy best friend, who is pleasant, easy-going and well-intentioned. He is (relatively) uncaring about class differences.

Mr Darcy’s wealthy best friend, who is pleasant, easy-going and well-intentioned. He is (relatively) uncaring about class differences. Mr Wickham: a handsome militia officer who attracts Elizabeth Bennet initially, but revelations about his past and his true nature bring her closer to Darcy.

a handsome militia officer who attracts Elizabeth Bennet initially, but revelations about his past and his true nature bring her closer to Darcy. Mr Collins: pompous and idiotic clergyman who stands to inherit the Bennet property. Long-winded, rarely expressing himself in anything other than essay form.

If you or someone you know would like to try out for one of these characters, then please get in touch with secretary@codashows.co.uk, and CODA will get back to you about auditioning.

Audition pieces are at https://codashows.co.uk/current-season/pride-prejudice.

Pride and Prejudice will be performing in Wandle Park from July 27 to 30, and tickets are already on sale at https://codashows.co.uk/product/pride-prejudice, including a “pay what you can” performance on Wednesday July 27.

Rehearsals will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and some Sundays nearer the show.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

