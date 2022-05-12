Shirley Park Bowling Club Open Day, Fri May 27

Posted on May 12, 2022 by insidecroydon

Kick off the Big Bowls Weekend at Shirley Park Bowling Club’s Open Day from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Friday May 27.

Come along and try your hand at bowls. You can:

  • Watch some experienced bowlers of all ages
  • Try bowls for yourself

We have a lovely, quiet, scenic ground where the superb bowling green is prepared by a professional greenkeeper

  • There is a bar
  • Parking is free
  • Bowls is fun for all ages and is played by both men and women

Where are we? At the rear of 21-25 Mapledale Avenue, opposite Grimwade Avenue.
Our road is adjacent to the speed cameras on the A232, Addiscombe Road.

What do you need? A pair of flat-soled shoes or trainers

Just turn up as bowls will be provided for your use

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Bowls, Shirley, Sport and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply