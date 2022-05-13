Union suspends 48-hour bus strike planned for next week

Next week’s 48-hour strike in the pay dispute between bus drivers and route operators Arriva has been suspended.

Around 1,000 drivers based at Croydon, Brixton, Norwood and Thornton Heath garages took part in the latest industrial action, a one-day strike on Wednesday, when 37 bus routes across south London were badly disrupted.

This followed a two-day strike that took place at the end of March.

Unite, the drivers’ trades union, said its members are “being pummelled by a double whammy of reduced earnings and rising living costs”, after Arriva offered a 3per cent pay rise, which the union described as “completely unacceptable”.

But the union kept the door open to Arriva for further negotiations to deliver an acceptable pay offer.

That breakthrough appeared to come this morning, with a brief statement from Transport for London to say that the two-day strike planned to start next Monday, May 16, and run through until the early hours of Wednesday May 18 was had been “suspended”.

The union is now to ballot members on an improved pay offer from Arriva.

“By standing firm and united, our members have sent a clear message to Arriva that they are determined to secure a fair pay increase,” said Unite official Bobby Morton.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

