Opera House offering apprentices the chance of a lifetime

The Royal Opera House has announced its apprenticeship scheme for 2022-2023, offering high-quality training and two years of paid employment at one of the world’s leading theatres.

Nine positions are available, predominantly in technical and production teams, providing early career opportunities for those looking to move into the arts.

The Royal Opera House, in Covent Garden, says it is “committed to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion – and passionately believes that building teams of individuals with different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds is vital, ensuring the quality and relevance of our work”.

Announcing this year’s recruitment round, the ROH says its new apprentices “will join the Royal Opera House’s current cohort of 10, receiving invaluable on-the-job experience in technical, lighting, costume, scenic metalwork, scenic art, marketing and collections departments”.

A full list of roles, and how to apply, can be found here. Applications are due by 9am, Tuesday June 7, 2022.

The Royal Opera House has welcomed 76 entry-level apprentices since its scheme began in 2007, providing high-quality vocational training for those without a degree-level (or equivalent) qualification.

“Apprentices gain a relevant industry qualification and are guided by some of the most accomplished and recognised practitioners in the UK’s arts industry, graduating equipped with transferable skills and a fantastic breadth of experience under their belts,” the ROH says.

“Nearly 90per cent of all ROH apprentices remain within the arts once they have completed their apprenticeship, and many return to the Royal Opera House to continue their careers.”

Sarah Waterman, the ROH’s apprenticeships and work experience manager, said:

“We are really excited to be able to support another cohort of apprentices.

“The apprentices are such an important part of the Royal Opera House team, as new talent and fresh enthusiasm helps us ensure that ROH can continue to create world-class opera and ballet performances and stay at the cutting edge of the industry.”

Alison Boateng has been working at the Royal Opera House for the past year as a social media apprentice. She says that applying for the apprenticeship “was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

She said, “My work in the communications team has pushed me to achieve my full potential, giving me opportunities to learn and grow in a busy theatre setting, try my hand at producing creative content for our social media team, and take my first steps in the industry.

“I had always wanted to work in the arts, and am so glad that my dream has become a reality.”

All applicants must be over 18 years old, have authorisation to work in the UK and not have a degree-level (or equivalent) qualification.

No other specific qualifications are necessary.

All apprentices are paid the National Living Wage, and must spend 20per cent of their employed hours taking part in off-the-job training.

Short case study videos are available to watch on the Royal Opera House YouTube channel.

The ROH apprenticeship scheme is supported by The Derek Butler Trust, The Linbury Trust, The Headley Trust, Sir John Beckwith Charitable Trust, The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, Amar-Franses and Foster-Jenkins Trust and other philanthropic donors.

