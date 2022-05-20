Incinerator goes 7 times over levels for acidic hydrogen chloride

Viridor, the operators of the Beddington Lane incinerator, have admitted that they have been polluting the south London air with hydrogen chloride, a chemical normally used in the production of potentially deadly hydrochloric acid.

Data released by Viridor today shows that earlier this month they went more than seven times over their emissions limit for hydrogen chloride (HCl).

This is the 34th time in little more than three years since the data has been made public that Viridor has broken the terms of its operating permit – and looking at the figures, this was a big one.

Until now, Viridor’s permit breaches have been for excessive CO (carbon monoxide), SO2 (sulphur dioxide) and VOC (total organic carbon).

This latest permit breach comes as Viridor is seeking permission from the toothless watchdog, the Environment Agency, to increase the amount of rubbish that they burn at the Beddington incinerator.

Back in 2018, their original licence from the South London Waste Partnership allowed them to burn 276,000 tonnes per year. The SLWP’s four boroughs – Kingston, Merton, Sutton and Croydon – are each paying Viridor £10million per year to burn their residents’ rubbish and to pollute the air that their residents breathe.

In 2021, Viridor was allowed a 15per cent increase in the amount they burn.

But at the end of last year they made moves for a further 10per cent increase on top of that, which if agreed could see them burning 385,000 tonnes of waste every year, with all the toxic pollution that goes with it.

In Croydon, 63per cent of the borough’s waste was burned at Beddington in the latest year for which figures are available. Croydon’s waste recycling rate has plummeted to 35per cent, down from 48per cent in 2019.

At the start of this month, residents living in and around Beddington reported and photographed the unusual volumes of smoke coming from the incinerator chimneys at the start of this month. According to Viridor’s latest emissions report, this was all down to a week-long incident involving a gas cylinder.

In common with most waste incinerators, Beddington operates two “lines”, separate operations so that if one has to be stopped for whatever reason, the other can continue shovelling ton upon ton of rubbish into the furnace.

Viridor continue to refer to their incinerator as an “ERF”, or Energy Recovery Facility, even though, approaching its fourth year of operation, the incinerator’s furnaces remain unconnected to any of the heating networks that were used to justify granting it planning permission. Which sort of makes it an Energy Non-Recovery Facility.

The latest Viridor reports show that there was a problem on the last two days of April and then going into the first four days of May.

The emissions breach occurred on Tuesday May 3 – World Asthma Day…

The Viridor report states that at the end of April, “Line 1 stopped processing waste on the 29 and 30 following a gas bottle passing through the ERF, this resulted in a period of maintenance, some visible steam venting and no daily average being recorded.”

Then: “At the beginning of the month, Line 1 [May 1-4] stopped processing waste following a gas bottle passing through the ERF, this resulted in a period of maintenance, some visible steam venting and no daily average being recorded.

“Line 2 was also impacted during this time whilst the maintenance was undertaken resulting in there being no daily average.”

Hydrogen chloride is the main acid pollutant from incinerators.

There are laws and regulations regarding HCl emissions. The new legal framework for Waste from Energy in Europe (BREF WI), requires emission limit values between 2 and 8mg/Nm³. On May 3, Viridor’s Beddington incinerator reached 60.2mg/m³ from Line 1 and hit a monthly peak on Line 2.

Viridor has been providing the emission reports since March 2019 (it has been burning long before this, but that was considered to be just “testing”).

The reports are buried on their website, where they are updated twice a month.

Those lovely people at Merton TV have carefully logged all of the emissions breaches at the Viridor incinerator. It’s already a troublingly long list:

2019 March 25 CO 547mg/m3

2019 April 20 CO 105mg/m3

2019 June 12 CO 111mg/m3

2019 June 24 CO 134mg/m3* Twice

2019 June 24 CO 134mg/m3* Twice

2019 July 29 CO 114mg/m3

2019 August 13 CO 266mg/m3

2019 August 18 CO 382mg/m3

2019 August 25 CO 770mg/m3* Twice

2019 August 25 CO 770mg/m3* Twice

2019 August 26 CO 268mg/m3

2019 August 30 CO 217mg/m3

2019 August 31 CO 117mg/m3

2019 October 21 CO 144mg/m3

2019 November 3 CO 109mg/m3

2019 November 12 CO 134mg/m3

2019 November 19 CO 116mg/m3

2019 December 2 CO 107mg/m3

2019 December 20 CO 132mg/m3

2019 December 30 CO 146mg/m3

2020 February 28 SO2 224mg/m3

2020 May 24 VOC 21mg/m3

2020 June 21 VOC 26mg/m3

2020 August 9 VOC 26mg/m3

2020 August 16 VOC 28mg/m3

2020 October 4 CO 53mg/m3

2020 October 18 VOC 21mg/m3

2020 November 14 VOC 46mg/m3 *Twice

2020 November 14 VOC 46mg/m3 *Twice

2020 November 24 SO2 249mg/m3

2021 April 24 SO2 224mg/m3

2021 May 2 SO2 290mg/m3 *Twice

2021 May 2 SO2 290mg/m3 *Twice

2022 May 3 HCI 60.2mg/m3

So far the incinerator has not reported any breaches in PM (Particulate Matter), NOx (Oxides of Nitrogen) or NH3 (Ammonia), the other three emissions monitored.

