Double delight as choirs combine for concert at the Minster

Two of Croydon’s top choirs are to present an exciting joint concert at Croydon Minster on Saturday June 18.

Croydon Philharmonic Choir and Croydon Male Voice Choir are performing together for the first time.

After performing two sets of their own choice of songs, the two choirs will combine to form an ensemble of more than a hundred voices for what promises to be a rousing finale.

The choirs’ selections for the concert show an intriguing convergence. Croydon Philharmonic has steered away from its classical repertoire in favour of great tunes from stage and screen, including songs from Oliver! and West Side Story. The Male Voice Choir has made a point of including two popular classical numbers, “Nessun Dorma” (Puccini) and “Speed Your Journey” (Verdi).

The finale bridges both musical genres together, featuring “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – to be conducted by Croydon Male Voice Choir’s music director Roger Pinsent – and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”, conducted by Croydon Philharmonic Choir’s MD David Gibson.

A third element to this unique concert is the venue, and the renowned acoustics of Croydon Minster, which all involved with the event anticipate will add a really special feel to the music.

The concert will present a special challenge for eight of the choristers, who sing with both choirs, as they will be on stage almost throughout the concert. Their main opportunity of a rest during each half of the concert will be provided during two organ solos, to be played by CPC accompanist Ian le Grice and CMVC’s David Terry.

One member of both choirs, of senior years, admitted he was apprehensive about standing to sing for so long, but added: “I am sure the adrenalin of the occasion will see us through. This will be a brilliant concert.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and is scheduled to last for two hours, with a 20-minute interval. Tickets cost £12 (cash only) and will be on sale on the door at the Minster.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

