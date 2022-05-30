London’s top doctor issues health reminder ahead of Jubilee

London’s NHS medical director has issued a reminder to the capital’s residents to be prepared with all their medication needs ahead of the four-day Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Dr Chris Streather recommends Londoners get ahead of their healthcare needs early, as the bank holiday is expected to cause additional pressures on NHS services.

With some GPs and pharmacies closed or working reduced hours from Wednesday through until next week, it is important to be prepared in advance for any existing health conditions.

“The Jubilee weekend is an exciting time for Londoners, with many local celebrations taking place,” Dr Streather said.

“Frontline NHS staff across the capital will be working hard and we anticipate emergency services to be busier than usual.

“Collect any repeat prescriptions early and ensure you have enough medication to last the long weekend. By planning in advance, you will be protecting yourself and reducing pressures on emergency services.”

Should you require health advice or think yourself or a child may require A&E, use the NHS 111 online service for assistance, where you will be quickly directed to the best route of care for you.

By not spending long periods in the direct sun, staying hydrated and using sunscreen you can protect yourself from feeling unwell, as the heat can bring added health risks for many.

If you are celebrating in London this weekend, remember to drink responsibly, try to avoid large crowds or wear a face mask in crowded spaces, and only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

You can find a list of pharmacies that are open over the Jubilee weekend by clicking here. The NHS Find a Pharmacy site will also provide updates for local pharmacies near you.

For urgent medical or dental advice or care, contact your GP practice or use the NHS 111 online service here for quick support and information.

Taking simple steps to reduce infections from covid-19 is still recommended to protect those at highest risk.

You can:

Get vaccinated: book your covid-19 jab or booster via the National Booking System or visit a walk-in covid-19 vaccination site

Let fresh air in if meeting other people indoors

Wash your hands regularly

Wear a face covering in crowded spaces

