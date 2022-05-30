Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the early hours of this morning near the BP petrol garage on Mitcham Road.

Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing for witnesses.

The police were called to the scene, not far from Mitcham Common, by the London Ambulance Service at 3.11am.

In a statement issued by Scotland Yard, the Met said, “Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the cyclist died a short time later.

“Officers are in the process of tracing the man’s next of kin. They are not releasing further details at present.”

Crime scene: the BP garage on Mitcham Road, close to where the fatal collision took place

The police confirmed that the driver failed to stop at the scene.

“Urgent enquiries are underway to identify the car and its driver,” according to the Met’s roads and transport policing command.

  • Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 737/30May.

