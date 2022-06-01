Police drugs raid closes High Street and roads in town centre

Dozens of police, some believed to be from specialist drugs units, descended on Katharine Street this morning in a raid on dealers suspected of operating in the town centre.

Some residents were evacuated from flats overlooking the High Street as a precaution, and while a man thought to be wanted by the police hurled missiles at officers, there were no reports of any injuries.

While some observers may have hoped that the raid was on those in the Town Hall responsible for crashing the council’s finances, sources confirmed that the focus of the Met’s attention was the part-demolished, mostly derelict St George’s Walk office buildings on the other side of the road.

Katharine Street and part of the High Street were closed.

According to one eyewitness, “Lots of police in protective gear, helmets and shields.

“It appears to be centred near Snappy Snaps and Sam’s Chicken shop on the High Street. Some police monitoring Surrey Street but the market is open.”

Some reports claiming the police were armed were not confirmed, although it was reported that one man was resisting arrest by throwing objects at the police.

As one Twitter wag put it: “Either Toni and Guy are offering discount haircuts to police in Croydon or its all kicking off just now.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to Inside Croydon that the raid was a co-ordinated operation by the drugs squad.

In a statement issued to Inside Croydon, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said, “Officers were called at 08.10 on Wednesday, 1 June to High Street Croydon, near the junction with Katherine Street.

“A man who is suspected to be wanted by police was believed to be in a building at the location.

“Officers attended and a man threw items of furniture into the street. Some members of the public have been evacuated from their flats to ensure their safety.”

The police said that ambulance and fire services were called in as a precaution, but there had been no reports of any injuries.

