Make a start in Volunteers Week by helping at Home-Start

Charity Home-Start Croydon is staging its first Volunteers Festival. The festival ties in with National Volunteers Week, an annual celebration of volunteering, which runs from June 1 to 7.

Home-Start Croydon is taking the chance to recognise the contribution made by its team of more than 60 trained volunteers who support families on issues including postnatal depression, coping with twins, bereavement, supporting a parent or child with physical disabilities, domestic abuse or financial worries.

“We are so proud of our wonderful volunteers and the contribution they make in supporting parents locally,” said Home-Start’s Derek Terrell.

“This national week gives us the perfect chance to let them know how special they all are. It’s also the ideal opportunity to raise awareness for anyone else in the community who might feel inspired to join the team.

“There are many volunteer opportunities including visiting families in the community, running support groups, and trustee roles. If you think you could give a couple of hours a week to provide a family with support, then Home-Start Croydon’s next volunteer training course starts this month.”

All Home-Start volunteers are DBS-checked and undertake a course of training. New volunteers can choose whether they support a family one-to-one or help run a support group.

“If you become a home-visiting volunteer,” Terrell said, “you will be matched with a local family who you visit once a week for around two to three hours to support them in whatever ways they need. For group-based support we currently run a variety of groups across the borough so there is bound to be one near you that you can help out at.”

For many organisations, National Volunteers Week is a chance to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities on offer and to show people how they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about as well as boost their own personal skills.

Jennie Mann, the head of volunteering at Home-Start UK, said: “Being a parent has never been easy.

“It can be lonely, frustrating, heart-breaking and over-whelming. Life-changing events can happen to anyone. That is why Home-Start Croydon and its team of volunteers are ready to stand alongside families when they need us most.

“Our Volunteer Festival and National Volunteers Week is the perfect opportunity to say thank you to our network of Home-Start volunteers around the country.”

