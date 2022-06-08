NHS and charity urge public to get second covid booster jab

NHS London and Age UK are working together to promote the covid-19 spring booster vaccine for those most at risk, including the over-75s, older care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over.

So far more than 79per cent of those eligible have had the spring booster in England, according to the latest data from the UK Health Security. More than 4.4million people have had the second booster in total.

The NHS covid vaccination booster programme began in March and continues to be available to ensure the most vulnerable Londoners are given the best protection. ONS figures show that infection rates in London are still high, including in older groups.

The spring booster will be the fourth vaccination for many people of eligibility.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised a spring jab should be offered around six months on from the previous dose.

Dr Oge Ilozue, a GP and a senior clinical adviser to the London Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “Vaccination is our best wall of defence against covid-19 and the extra top-up from a dose of the spring booster jab is vital for people in certain high-risk groups, including those over 75.

“So I would encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointment now. Booster jabs are widely available from local pharmacies and vaccination centres while appointments can be booked via the NHS website. We must not forget covid-19 is still circulating in the community.”

Thousands of sites are delivering the spring booster vaccine including:

Community pharmacies

Vaccination centres

Hospital hubs

Appointments can be booked on the NHS website

If you cannot go online then you can book by phoning 119

Local NHS teams are offering vaccinations in care homes

Immunosuppressed people can self-declare on the national booking service

In a recent event jointly run by Age UK London and NHS London aimed at groups supporting older people, and especially encouraging the BAME community, a Q&A session answered all of the questions provided about the spring booster.

You can watch a recording of the event podcast here:

