Man arrested as police investigate Mitcham Road death

“Life will never be the same again”, for the family of father-of-five Stewart Grainger, the cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Mitcham Road last week.

The Metropolitan Police have named Grainger, 49, from Crawley, as the victim of the incident, while continuing to call for any witnesses to come forward.

The police have not identified him but say that a man, in his 30s, presented himself to a south London police station 12 hours after the collision, “where he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision”.

He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police say that they were called by the London Ambulance Service at 03.11am on Monday, May 30 to “reports of a car in collision with a cyclist outside the BP garage on Mitcham Road. The car failed to stop at the scene”.

Grainger’s family is being supported by specially trained officers. They said, “Losing Stewart has left an immeasurable amount of pain and grief in the hearts of all that knew him. Stewart being taken leaves behind a partner of 10 years, two sons, two stepsons and a stepdaughter who he treated as his own, brothers, sisters and his unborn grandson.

“Stewart was a kind and loving man who would do anything for those that asked without hesitation. Stewart was a true inventor and had incredible talent to bring his ideas to life.

“Life will never be the same for any of us.

“Nothing will be able to ease the pain of losing Stewart. A fantastic and great man has been taken away from us.

“If anyone saw or knows anything about the incident that took Stewart, please come forward.”

The police are particularly keen to obtain any dashcam footage that may have been taken around the time.

They say witnesses can:

call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574

call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 737/30May

to remain 100per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

