Top tennis comes to Surrey – and you can watch for free

World-class tennis is returning to this corner of south-west London and Surrey this month – but unlike at Wimbledon, you don’t need a second mortgage and a debenture to get a centre court seat when the GB Pro-Series returns to Foxhills Club and Resort.

The tournament takes place from Sunday, July 31, until Saturday, August 6, 2022 and will provide a glimpse of some up-and-coming tennis stars in their quest to earn world ranking points.

The GB Pro-Series is a Women’s ITF World Tennis Tour event with a total prize pot of $25,000. Some of the world’s top players, including the likes of Emma Raducanu, have played at this level of event to sharpen their game ahead of their breakthrough to the top of the rankings.

It will be the 13th time that Foxhills, off the M25 at Ottershaw, has staged a Pro-Series tournament, and this year it is expected that the players will include those seeking ranking points to qualify for the US Open.

In 2011, Johanna Konta, the former British No1, beat Laura Robson in the final. The last event to be held at Foxhills, in 2019, saw Lesley Kerkhove win the singles tournament without dropping a set, while 2019 Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-finalist, Eden Silva, captured the ladies’ doubles title that year with partner Beth Grey.

Richard Joyner, the LTA’s tournament director for the event, said: “It is always such a pleasure to return to Foxhills, especially in 2022 after the worldwide pandemic cancelled events in both 2020 and 2021. The club is always so proactive in its support of the tournament which, together with the fantastic facilities, makes it such a great week for the players and everyone involved.

“It’s certainly a very popular stop-off on the Tour for the players and this year’s event will again see a strong player line-up, with some excellent tennis promised throughout the week. I’m sure the players will love the new facilities at the club which have been completed since our last visit.”

Qualifying is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, and Monday, August 1, with the main draw starting on Tuesday, August 2.

Both finals are scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

Entry for spectators is free throughout the week, until the semi-finals on Friday, August 5, and final on Saturday, August 6. Fans wishing to attend on the Friday and Saturday have an opportunity to purchase seat-only tickets on the day on a first-come, first-served basis for just £10.

For finals day on Saturday, there is an opportunity to add an extra layer of luxury to the tournament experience with Foxhills’ hospitality package, showcasing its extensive range of culinary delights and outstanding facilities.

Costing £50 for adults and £25 for children, hospitality guests can enjoy tea, coffee and pastries on arrival before watching the final matches from reserved grandstand seating. This will be followed by a two-course lunch in The Fox dining rooms and a cream tea post-match.

FInd out more at the Foxhills resort’s website by clicking here.

For more information on ticketing for finals day and to book a hospitality package, please contact Foxhills’ events team by email events@foxhills.co.uk or phone 01932 872050.

