Animal charity makes urgent appeal for new homes for kittens

Dozens of kittens urgently need new, good and loving homes.

Croydon Animal Samaritans has been helping and rescuing animals for nearly 50 years, but they depend on the generosity and kindness of volunteers to raise funds for their work, and to foster and re-home otherwise unwanted and often neglected animals.

They now have a new litter of kittens, and another expected imminently, that need to be homed. The charity is also seeking volunteers willing to foster cats, kittens and dogs.

Last year, the charity spent £160,000 on vets bills, some to help neglected animals recover to full health, lots on food for rescued animals, much of it on vaccinations, but also a large amount to neuter young animals to avoid further litters.

In 2020, Croydon Animal Samaritans rehomed 453 cats and six dogs. In 2021, they found homes for 438 cats and eight dogs.

“The charity relies totally on donations and fund-raising to support the work we do,” they say.

They have also provided food and care for colonies of feral cats which have appeared in the suburbs of south London, often after one or two pets have been abandoned and allowed to roam free (and un-neutered).

“We always have many animals that are desperately in need of loving homes,” the charity says.

“If you are not able to offer a home, you can still help by sponsoring any of the cats and dogs or feral cats who we are unable to home but who still need our care.

“We also have several foster homes across Surrey and into London, so we cater for a huge area to re-home the many cats and dogs that we rescue.”

The charity raises much of its funding from its shop on Cherry Orchard Road, which has undergone a major refurb and restocking since the covid lockdown. The charity is seeking volunteer help in its shop, too.

The charity’s website includes links to pages with animals available for re-homing. They ask for a donation when someone adopts an animal – for an adult cat or an unvaccinated kitten (usually under 10 weeks), the donantion should be £90, and for a fully vaccinated kitten, £40 extra.

Home checks are also conducted on occasion to ensure that the animal will be well looked after.

For more details about Croydon Animal Samaritans, visit the website here

Or phone 07934 179234 (noon to 6pm Monday to Saturday; noon to 4pm Sundays)

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

