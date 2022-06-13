Whopper offer as Burger King opens Norbury delivery site

Burger King is offering 1,000 free Whoppers ordered via the Deliveroo app from its new delivery kitchen in Norbury as part of a “Whopper Wednesday” deal.

In addition to the signature flame-grilled beef burger being up for grabs as part of the giveaway, the Plant-based Whopper will also be available.

The permanent delivery-only location in Norbury has also created 15 jobs.

Delivery from the new site will be available to customers across Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Making a meal of it: Burger King is giving away 1,000 Whoppers this Wednesday

Whopper fans will have to be quick: the deal is first-come-first-served when customers place an order worth more than £15 from the Norbury location via Deliveroo on Wednesday June 15 2022 only.

The deals don’t stop there, as Norbury locals can also take advantage of free delivery available on Deliveroo orders from Monday June 27 to Wednesday June 29.

