There be dragons in South Norwood Country Park this summer

A dragon has been asleep under the surface of South Norwood Country Park for hundreds of years. It’s been there for so long, a forest has grown up on its back.

Now, the dragon guardians are looking for recruits to help take care of her. Does your youngster have what it takes?

An immersive show created and performed by Disentangle theatre group in association with Stanley Arts, is being staged in the park every weekend during July, with lots of fun along the way as families discover the natural world by your backdoor.

Aimed at dragon lovers aged between four and eight years old, the producers say of their interactive adventure, “Along the way, you will learn some exciting things about conservation, outdoor skills and teamwork, while looking for the elusive dragon living in the park.”

The show will take place in South Norwood Country Park on Saturdays and Sundays, July 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31, with performances at 10am and 1pm. The show lasts approximately 70 minutes.

Tickets cost £11.01 (booking fees, since you ask), and the organisers insist that every child is accompanied by at least one adult “as this is a show for families”.

For more information, and for ticket booking, click here.

