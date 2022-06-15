Whopper of embarrassment as Burger King bins offer

Posted on June 15, 2022 by insidecroydon

Massive embarrassment for multi-national fast-food brand Burger King in Norbury this week, where they were forced to bin a special introductory offer less than 24 hours before the scheduled grand opening of a delivery kitchen outlet in Norbury.

The new kitchen was all set to open today.

But what was billed as “Whopper Wednesday”, offering 1,000 free burgers to the first customers to book a delivered burger, turned into a whopper of an own-goal for Burger King.

The public relations nightmare was, apparently, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Sources suggest that work at the delivery kitchen was not yet complete.

According to a spokesperson for Burger King, “sudden unforeseen circumstance has meant the Burger King is not yet open for business”.

The PR promises new dates, and offers, as soon as the position with the Norbury kitchen has been rsolved.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Norbury and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply