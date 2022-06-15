Whopper of embarrassment as Burger King bins offer

Massive embarrassment for multi-national fast-food brand Burger King in Norbury this week, where they were forced to bin a special introductory offer less than 24 hours before the scheduled grand opening of a delivery kitchen outlet in Norbury.

The new kitchen was all set to open today.

But what was billed as “Whopper Wednesday”, offering 1,000 free burgers to the first customers to book a delivered burger, turned into a whopper of an own-goal for Burger King.

The public relations nightmare was, apparently, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Sources suggest that work at the delivery kitchen was not yet complete.

According to a spokesperson for Burger King, “sudden unforeseen circumstance has meant the Burger King is not yet open for business”.

The PR promises new dates, and offers, as soon as the position with the Norbury kitchen has been rsolved.

