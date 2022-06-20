Residents’ Charter sets standards for council’s housing

This Wednesday, the council cabinet will be asked to rubber-stamp a proposal that the Town Hall adopts the Croydon Residents’ Charter, drawn up by Yaw John Boateng, Les Parry and Kim Wakeley of the Croydon Council tenants and leaseholders panel.

Here is the charter…



The purpose of this charter is to foster good relationships between landlord and

residents of the London Borough of Croydon following the issues at Regina Road and

in conjunction with the ARK Report and recommendations.

1. To treat residents with respect

What does it look like?

Listening to, empathising with, and acting on our customer’s feedback or concerns

Challenging stigma about social housing wherever we encounter it, and positively promote of the contributions our residents

Being considerate of residents’ availability by offering a range of appointments

Keeping our residents informed about our services

Communicating with them in a way that’s easy to understand and who to talk to when there’s a problem

2. We will respond quickly and efficiently to complaints and learn from

problems that lead to complaints

What does it look like?

Making it easy for residents to raise complaints or concerns when things go wrong

Responding to issues quickly so that problems do not escalate

Learning from issues that have led to complaints to improve our services

Introducing a dedicated housing complaints process

Recognising residents’ rights in accordance with human rights legislation for housing and homes

3. We will be transparent with our residents about how we are performing

What does it look like?

Ensuring performance reports are jargon-free and easy to understand

Enabling residents to see how we are performing by sharing reports on our website and in accessible formats

Publishing an Annual Report which details progress against the delivery of our commitments to residents

Being honest and upfront with residents about variations or amendments to services

4. Provide safe homes and a clean environment which residents are proud to live in

What does it look like?

To be safe in your home

Maintaining our homes to the Decent Homes Standard

Timely estate cleaning

Well-maintained grounds and estates

5. Giving residents a voice and encouraging meaningful decision-making

activities

What does it look like?

Working in partnership with a diverse range of residents to scrutinise and monitor our services

Enabling our residents to get their voices heard in different ways including focus groups, regular surgeries, residents’ associations and a mix of digital and non-digital communications

Listening to what our residents tell us and communicating what has changed as a result

Fully involving our residents in decisions which impact their housing or housing services

Involving residents in monitoring the services delivered by our partners and contractors

