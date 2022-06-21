Church in Croydon after covid: new bishop outlines her vision

Dr Rosemarie Mallett was recently named as the next Bishop of Croydon.

Ahead of her consecration service this month, for our latest episode of our Under The Flyover podcast, iC editor Steven Downes conducted a wide-ranging interview in which the soon-to-be Bishop tells us how for her, Croydon is a place with “real heart”.

Dr Mallett also provides her thought-provoking ideas about what she and the church need to do to tackle the links between school exclusions and knife crime, talks about her lifelong battles for equality and against racism, and outlines the challenges for the church in her diocese following covid.

You can hear an extract from the interview here:

