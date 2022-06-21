Council releases £3m of extra funds for cost of living crisis

Croydon Council, the local authority that just a few weeks ago put up its council rents by 4.1per cent and took away Council Tax Support from 20,000 of the borough’s poorest households, has today announced that it is to hand out £3million to support “residents in greatest need”.

The extra funding is from central government, intended to assist with some of the financial pressures caused by rising fuel bills and the cost of living crisis.

Jason Perry, the borough’s £81,000 per year part-time Mayor, said, “I would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to get in touch via the details on our website so we can support them where possible.” Mayor Perry has said nothing since his election about reversing the council rent rise or reintroducing Council Tax benefits, which in some cases have taken £100 or more from some of the poorest households’ monthly budgets.

According to a release from the propaganda bunker in Fisher’s Folly, “The package of additional help includes an extra £1million to support Croydon’s older residents through rising energy costs ahead of the government’s winter fuel payment later this year.

“A further £1.3million will go towards supporting children and young people. This comes at a crucial time ahead of the school summer holidays and the additional burden that these can place on many families,” the council says.

“Food vouchers will be distributed through local schools to families already in receipt of free school meals.

“Importantly, some additional funds will be available for those not in receipt of free school meals but who may still need support. Money will also support a number of schools to continue to distribute surplus food through The Felix Project, providing parents and carers the opportunity to reduce their food bills.”

The recent winter round of the government’s Household Support Fund saw the council provide extra support to over 34,000 residents in greatest need, as well as key community groups – helping with fuel, food, household essentials, white goods such as fridges or microwaves, and boiler repairs.

More details on the fund, including information on how to apply directly, are available on the council website by clicking here.

Details on wider support can be found on the council website:

Independent information and financial guidance can also be accessed via

Citizens Advice Croydon; or from

South West London Law Centres

