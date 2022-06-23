Grandson of Thornton Heath murder victim appears in court

The Metropolitan Police last night charged Verushan Manoharan, 31, with the murder of his own grandmother.

The victim has been named as 89-year-old Sakunthala Francis, who was found with fatal stab wounds at home on Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, at about 9.20pm on Tuesday.

Manoharan is due to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

The police said a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Francis’s death was one of at least four knife attacks that took place in Croydon on Tuesday.

