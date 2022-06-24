Therapy and counselling service opens on the High Street

Posted on June 24, 2022 by insidecroydon

An affordable and accessible counselling service, Supporting Minds Croydon, opened its doors this week.

With nearly two-thirds of people in Croydon reporting that their mental health and wellbeing was affected by the covid pandemic, the counselling service located on the High Street in South Croydon, at Christopher Wren Yard Freedman House, could prove to be a welcome additional community service.

Founded by psychotherapist Jenine Butroid in 2014, Supporting Minds has grown rapidly, training more than 450 counsellors who have supported 4,000-plus clients at their established centres in Lincoln and Cardiff.

The Croydon facility aims to make therapies accessible through a range of affordable, quality services. The centre will also provide training to therapists.

“It’s really exciting that Supporting Minds has be launched in Croydon this week,” Butroid said.

“I believe that counselling is for everyone, and we strive to do this by making talking therapies affordable whilst maintaining the highest quality of support.

“At Supporting Minds, we truly believe that counselling and psychotherapy should be available to everyone, not just to resolve problems but also to explore who we are. Only by getting to the core of our being through self-exploration can very real, lasting change occur where we are free from the pressures and expectations of others.”

The new Croydon centre offers a calm, quiet and safe space where people can work through their emotional issues with counsellors in a confidential environment.

New home: Supporting MInds Croydon centre

Specialising in talking therapy, Supporting Minds will offer face-to-face and online counselling to individuals, couples and families from the age of four, covering bereavement, addiction, anxiety, depression, stress and relationship problems and more.

“Recently, it has become more and more difficult to face the complexities and challenges that occur in day-to-day life, especially with the pandemic having such a negative effect on people,” Butroid said, emphasising the importance of the new centre in Croydon to help people “improve their emotional wellbeing”.

As well as delivering quality therapies for individual and group clients, Supporting Minds Croydon will also be offering accredited training to trainee therapists, including a complete BTEC syllabus in Therapeutic Counselling. The centre will also look to bring its award-winning workshops into the borough’s schools.

For more information about Croydon’s Supporting Minds Centre and the therapies it offers, call 01522 274 151 or visit the website by clicking here.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Health and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply